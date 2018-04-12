Listen to WIN Tickets To Kid Rock And Brantley Gilbert By Moriah Donovan | Apr 12, 2018 @ 2:15 PM Listen in the 3:00p hour for a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see Kid Rock The Red Blooded Redneck Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza Tour With Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr, and A Thousand Horses October 13 at Coral Sky Amph. RELATED CONTENT Bruce Willis “Roast” Coming This Summer Win Tickets To The ‘Shrimp & Lobster Festival’ [Watch] Newlyweds Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves Set Music To Johnny Cash Poem In “Forever / To June This Morning” Sammy’s “Redneck Word Of The Day” [Watch] NEW ‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’ Trailer Win A 4PK Of Tickets To The Shrimp & Lobster Festival