Little Big Town ‘Grammy’ Bound

The first list of performers were announced (Jan 4) for this years Grammy Awards, and country super-group Little Big Town are on the list.

The Country group joins Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, and Pink as performers, with more to be announced, the night will also feature a special appearance from two-time Grammy winner Patti LuPone, who is set to reprise her 1981 Grammy performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”.

James Corden will host the 60th Annual Grammy Awards LIVE from Madison Square Garden on Sun, Jan. 28, at 7:30PM on CBS.

