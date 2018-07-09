In minutes, President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

President Trump choice Monday was left to four federal appellate judges:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia Circuit, Judge Raymond M. Kethledge of the Sixth Circuit and Judge Thomas M. Hardiman of the Third Circuit, however, some news sources reported that the by mid morning Monday the president was seeking advice on two judges in particular, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Thomas M. Hardiman.

Potential Supreme Court Nominees pic.twitter.com/rPhN7cnglc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2018

The pick may shape the direction of the court for a generation to come, as the only remaining swing voter is Chief Justice John Roberts.

Watch it live here or tune in to 850 WFTL on your radio for full coverage.

The post Live: President Trump Announces his Pick for Supreme Court Justice appeared first on 850 WFTL.