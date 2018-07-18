LIVE: Thai Soccer Team Leaves Hospital
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 8:05 AM

The Thai soccer team rescued from a cave after two weeks is out of the hospital and talking about their ordeal.
The 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand last week.
Their press conference going on now will be the boys’ only official media interview.


Doctors say they are all in good shape, both physically and mentally and looking forward to getting back to their normal lives.
Questions for the interview were submitted ahead of time by journalists, and were screened by a child psychologist to ensure they don’t distress the boys.

The post LIVE: Thai Soccer Team Leaves Hospital appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teen Shot Dead in Boynton Beach It Just Keeps Getting Worse for Paul Manafort Researchers Develop Skin Cancer Blood Test Dems Want Trump’s Interpreter to Testify Before Congress Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend to Host Tonight’s Espy Awards, MSD Coaches Honored The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/18/18
Comments