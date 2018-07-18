LIVE: Thai Soccer Team Leaves Hospital

The Thai soccer team rescued from a cave after two weeks is out of the hospital and talking about their ordeal.

The 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand last week.

Their press conference going on now will be the boys’ only official media interview.



Doctors say they are all in good shape, both physically and mentally and looking forward to getting back to their normal lives.

Questions for the interview were submitted ahead of time by journalists, and were screened by a child psychologist to ensure they don’t distress the boys.

