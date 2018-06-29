Local Officer on Paid Leave for More Than a Year

Our news partners at CBS12 have discovered that a police officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department has been on paid leave for over a year.

According to the report, Officer Nicholas Prince was suspended from the police department on June 5th, 2017 for allegedly driving under the influence, in a marked police vehicle. The incident that was recorded on cellphone video, shows Prince at Kocomo’s Island Grill in Loxahatchee having a heated exchange with the bar’s owner. Moments later Prince left the bar in his police vehicle after running up a $107 bill with a fellow police officer that included several alcoholic beverages.

Prince was placed on paid leave pending an investigation once the department’s internal affairs office was notified of the incident, however, a year later the investigation into his actions is still ongoing and the officer has been paid for each day he has been absent from work.

The Boynton Beach Police internal affairs says they can not comment on the incident because it is still under investigation, however, the Mayor of Boynton Beach told reporters that he is sad that the investigation is taking so long but happy that the officer is getting due process.

“I’m not happy with the fact that it takes this long to do the whole due process. However, I am happy that we have due process so that in a case where a police officer is under investigation, the officer has the chance to give his side of the story,” Mayor Steven B. Grant said.

According to CBS12’s investigation, officer Prince was hired by the Boynton Beach Police Department in February of 2009 and has an annual salary of $61,755.04.

