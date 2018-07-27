Local Police Officer Kicks Pregnant Woman Causing her to go into Labor

A police officer with the North Miami Beach Police Department has been arrested after she allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach multiple times and caused her to go into premature labor.

The incident occurred Wednesday while the victim’s boyfriend says he was walking home from work with his pregnant girlfriend.

The officer identified as Ambar Pacheco told authorities that they got into an altercation and the woman’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face so she began kicking the pregnant woman.

The victim’s boyfriend, however, told police and reporters at WSVN that he never touched the officer or her sister and only tried to protect his girlfriend and the child.

“I never did no kicking, nothing. I never touched nobody,” the boyfriend said. “All I did was defend my baby mother and a child. To me, I don’t put my hands on women and that’s how it should be, especially a pregnant woman too.”

He also told the news source that believes the officer and her sister may have been drunk and that the altercation may have started because the off-duty officer and her sister thought that his girlfriend who was upset at the time and having a conversation with him, was actually talking to them.

“They probably was drunk,” he said. “As I was talking to the police, I realized they were drunk, so I guess the alcohol probably kicked in. Like I said, we were minding our own business, just walked by, and I was talking to my baby mother, said she was so emotional, and the girl figured that she was talking to them. Like I said, she came towards, talking about, ‘What that be said?’ and then tried to attack her.”

Authorities were able to rush the pregnant woman to the hospital where she delivered a healthy baby several minutes after the attack.

Despite the brutal nature of the attack and the early delivery, doctors believe the baby should remain healthy.

Exclusive video. This baby boy was quite the story. @MiamiBeachPD say an off duty @myNMBPolice officer kicked his mom in the stomach causing her to go into premature labor. The father speaks to us. @myNMBPolice has had no comment. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RU4Ri6g1Aa — Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) July 26, 2018

Officer Pacheco was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

The North Miami Beach Police Department has since released a statement regarding the attack stating:

“Officer Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review.”

They also reported that the officer was not in uniform at the time of the attack.

The post Local Police Officer Kicks Pregnant Woman Causing her to go into Labor appeared first on 850 WFTL.