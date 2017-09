Luke Bryan has reportedly been tapped to be the second judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ revival.

He is one of three judges on the panel alongside the previously announced Katy Perry. There has been no official statement but we are expected to see one soon! Can’t wait to see what he is paid out. Katy Perry is rumored to collecting a $25 Million check!

Will you be watching now that Mr Bryan is a judge on American Idol?