Luke Bryan Makes History! By Chelsea Taylor | Jul 30, 2018 @ 2:44 PM Dodger Stadium changed my life tonight. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here. #WhatMakesYouCountryTour #DodgerStadium #HistoryMade A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:55pm PDT Luke Bryan makes history as the first country artist to headline the Dodger Stadium! #lukebryan #countrymusic #dodgerstadium