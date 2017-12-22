Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Tradition He Shares With His Mom

Christmas traditions are unique ways you and your family celebrate the Holiday season, maybe it involves making personalized gifts instead of buying, decorating the tree with what you have around the house, or it could involve a non-holiday meal, like… a Chili Dog.

During a stop at the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Bryan took his time to explain his favorite Christmas tradition.

“My mother and I, we kind of said, let’s do chili dogs on Christmas Eve,” Bryan says. “She’s turning it into an all-day event. It’s always been, ‘Luke it’s 11, now we gotta go do our chili dog shopping,” and she takes me to the grocery store and it’s just her time to have with me.”

