Luke Combs Tribute to Las Vegas Called Used To You

Luke Combs offered a solemn tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Monday night, performing his song “Used to You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song, originally recorded for Combs’ 2016 EP This One’s for You, deals with the loss of a loved one and the physical reminders of the absence. “I’m getting used to the radio playing without you singing along, but I’ll never get used to you being gone,” he sings.

Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: What We Know So Far

“Lone wolf” gunman behind deadly mass shooting was 64-year-old gambling enthusiast who lived outside Las Vegas

Just hours before, Combs had been right in the middle of the violence, which claimed the lives of 59 people and injured more than 500 others gathered for Jason Aldean’s headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

In an interview with NBC’s Today, Combs described having finished his set at the opposite end of the festival grounds before joining Jake Owen to watch Aldean perform.

“We were actually onstage when it happened, standing there with my manager,” he says via phone.