Could A ‘Mad About You’ Revival Be In The Works?

It’s shaping up to be the YEAR of reboots!

January begins the return of shows like Will and Grace, American Idol, followed by Roseanne in the coming months, and now we have a potential return of NBC’s hit series, Mad About You.

While there is NO confirmation that the emmy-nominated comedy will return for an eight season, thers is hope. It’s rumored that both original stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt would be a part of it.

For now, let’s just hope it’ll be added to the list of shows returning to TV in 2018.

MORE