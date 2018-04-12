Man accidentally recorded murder confession, prosecutors say

David Jungerman has been charged in the 2017 shooting death of attorney Tom Pickert after Prosecutors announced Wednesday that the 80-year-old accidentally recorded himself saying he committed murder.

Remembering Tom Pickert: People close to Brookside murder victim say he was friendly, hard-working https://t.co/RmcIcspx5x pic.twitter.com/kaBYFkSOX4 — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) October 28, 2017

Pickert reportedly knew Jungerman prior to his death through a court case where he worked as opposing counsel to his alleged killer and won.

Pickert was murdered in Kansas after returning home from walking his two young sons to school on Oct. 25, 2017.

Wednesday, Pickert’s widow thanked investigators as they laid out the charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“For 168 days we’ve all wondered if this day would come,” Emily Riegel told reporters, “we had hoped and prayed, we’ve been in the turmoil of the unknown.”

Thursday, Jungerman pleaded not guilty to the charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Daniel Ross, his attorney, said his client “emphatically denies” the allegations against him.

