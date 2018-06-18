Man Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Teen
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 9:04 PM

Authorities in Lake Park  have arrested a 62-year-old for allegedly inappropriately touching a teen.

According to the report, the unidentified teen was taking a shower inside of a home when Ronald Zirino entered the bathroom, opened the shower door, and inappropriately touched him.

The teen told authorities that he attempted to keep the shower door closed, however,  Zirino used his force against it until the shower door finally fell off of the hinges. At the point, the teen told Zirino that he could do whatever he wanted to him after he took his shower.

When Zirino left the bathroom, the teen then texted three people and one of them called the police.

Deputies reported that the homeowner had to come out to the residence to open the door because Zirino refused to and the teen was too afraid to leave the bathroom.

Zirono was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery. His bail has been set at $50,000.

