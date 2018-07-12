Man Charged with Two Murders in West Palm Beach

A 33-year-old Lake Worth man, Hipolito Jesus Fraguela, was arrested on Wednesday involving the deaths of Justin Moyer, 33, of Greenacres and Crystal Rivera, 20, of Wellington. Both bodies were found in a car outside a West Palm Beach convenience store last month. On Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fraguela on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Officials believe the shooting victims may have been targeted at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail. They did not release any further information regarding how Fraguela was involved, or what his motivation might have been. Moyer was a Palm Beach Lakes High graduate and a hip-hop artist who performed under the name the Jbo Hithard. Rivera worked at various strip clubs in the county.

Fraguela has a criminal past and was arrested in 2011 for aggravated child abuse.

