Man Dies After Being Rescued Near Lantana Bridge
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 5:04 PM

A man who was rescued from the water near the Lantana Bridge early Monday has passed away.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office says they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a man who went missing in the water.

While Palm Beach Fire Rescue reported that the man fell from the bridge, some witnesses at the scene reported that the man may have jumped into the water to retrieve something but never resurfaced.

Rescue workers focused their efforts around a boat ramp near Ocean Ave and were eventually able to locate the man. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The post Man Dies After Being Rescued Near Lantana Bridge appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Amazon Servers Crash On Prime Day Special Program: President Trump and President Putin in Helsinki Live at 7:00 p.m. Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Back in Court Pedestrian Killed in Road-rage Incident Between Two Drivers Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-95 in Palm Beach County SpaceX’s First Space-Worthy Crew Dragon Capsule Arrives at Cape Canaveral
Comments