Man Dies After Being Rescued Near Lantana Bridge

A man who was rescued from the water near the Lantana Bridge early Monday has passed away.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office says they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a man who went missing in the water.

While Palm Beach Fire Rescue reported that the man fell from the bridge, some witnesses at the scene reported that the man may have jumped into the water to retrieve something but never resurfaced.

#BreakingNews person was reported falling from Lantana Bridge into waterway @PBCFR @PBCountySheriff @WPBfire on location, rescue divers in water searching, Ocean Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) July 16, 2018

Rescue workers focused their efforts around a boat ramp near Ocean Ave and were eventually able to locate the man. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

