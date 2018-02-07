Man Faces Charges in Jupiter Island Home Invasion

A Broward County man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday morning as he’s been linked to an armed home invasion last month in Jupiter.

Police Officials in Broward County stopped Markell Brown while he was in the car with his girlfriend and took him into custody. On Wednesday afternoon, Brown was taken into questioning regarding a homicide case in Broward County in addition to the Jupiter Island home invasion. Martin County investigators have alleged that Brown and another suspect broke into a couple’s home last month in Jupiter and stole cash, electronics, and jewelry. The couple was forced to lay face down as the suspects ransacked their home. The couple was unharmed. The second suspect has not yet been found.

Brown has a string of felony arrests and several of them are for violent crimes. During a live stream on the Martin County Sheriff department’s Facebook page, Martin County Sheriff, William Snyder, expressed his sentiments on helping to solve the crime. “It was very important that we get him off the street,” Synder said. “We’re relieved. We’ve been tracking him and following leads for days now.”

