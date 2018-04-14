Man killed, 4-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Miramar, Fla.
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 14, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

A 20-year-old man is dead, and a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after both were shot in Miramar, Florida on Friday evening.

According to police, The man, and the young girl were not related but knew each other and were together outside when they were shot by someone who was either on foot or in a car.

Police reportedly believe a vehicle was involved in the incident and that the 20-year-old was the intended target, but neither has been confirmed.

Miramar Detective Carlos Villalona told the Miami Herald that Police are still investigating and haven’t released the names of the victims.

The post Man killed, 4-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Miramar, Fla. appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

14 killed in 36-hours in popular vacation area Cancun, Mexico Police investigate the controversial arrest of two black men in Starbucks Trump Attorney, Cohen ordered to attend court Monday Watch: Semi-truck fire shuts down Turnpike near Jupiter Teachers fired after caught on tape allegedly mocking autistic boy Teenager shot at while seeking directions to school
Comments