Man killed, 4-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Miramar, Fla.

A 20-year-old man is dead, and a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after both were shot in Miramar, Florida on Friday evening.

According to police, The man, and the young girl were not related but knew each other and were together outside when they were shot by someone who was either on foot or in a car.

Police reportedly believe a vehicle was involved in the incident and that the 20-year-old was the intended target, but neither has been confirmed.

Miramar Detective Carlos Villalona told the Miami Herald that Police are still investigating and haven’t released the names of the victims.

