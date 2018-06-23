Man Killed by Train in Lake Worth After Illegally Driving Around Railroad Crossing

A man in Lake Worth is dead after being struck by a train while driving his car around closed railroad crossing gates.

Sean Deruise Jr., 24, was driving on Washington Avenue by the train gates at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. The train gates were in the down position and flashing and that’s when the train hit Deruise’s car. Deruise died from injuries from the crash.

According to Investigators, the train’s engineer was uninjured.

