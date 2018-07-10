Man Proposes to Wife Again After Finding Wedding Ring in Their Home’s Rubble

You could call it a love story that emerged from the ashes when a California man proposed to his wife for the second time after losing their home in the Holiday fire.

Ishu Rao and his wife, Laura Rao, found the damaged ring Friday night as they were digging through the ruins of the home.

While the fire was engulfing their home, Laura remembered she left her wedding ring in a bowl above the bathroom sink.

She asked her husband if she should go back in and rescue it. He said, “No” save yourself you are more important.

After the fire, Ishu went back into the ashes and found the ring, actually, just the charred band the diamonds were gone.

According to the local fire department, after they found it, Ishu Rao “promptly dropped to a knee” and asked his wife to marry him again.

A fire fighter snapped the endearing photo.

