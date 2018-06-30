Man suspected of killing 21 co-workers through poisoned lunches

German police have launched an investigation into the deaths of at least 21 workers at an industrial component manufacturing company after an employee was caught trying to poison a co-worker’s lunch.

Police arrested the 56-year-old suspect in May after one of his co-workers noticed an unknown white powder on his food.

The targeted employee then alerted his superiors asking them to review surveillance video, which then showed the suspect adding the substance to the co-worker’s lunch.

Additionally, police found quicksilver, lead, and cadmium after searching the 56-year-old’s suspects home, according to reports.

Wednesday, German authorities announced an expansion of their investigation to include the deaths of 21 more employees who have died since 2000.

The investigation will also include two other employees who are in a coma, and another man is on dialysis, said German authorities.

Many of those who are deceased died of cancer or heart attacks, which could be caused by heavy metal poisoning, according to USA Today.

German police have formed a 15-member homicide squad to investigate the deaths and interview relatives of the victims and the doctors who treated them.

Officials are also considering exhuming the bodies to determine the presence of metal.

The suspect has been working for the company for 38 years, according to a manager at the company.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown as a German newspaper introduced him as Clouse O.

“Clouse O.” reportedly chose to remain silent following his arrest.

