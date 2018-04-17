Manhunt for Grandmother Accused of Two Murders Including Florida Woman
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

There’s a nation-wide manhunt for a grandmother accused of double murder in two states including South Florida. Police allege she killed her husband and then a woman in Fort Myers who looked like her so she could steal her identity.

Investigators say 56-year-old Lois Reiss murdered her own husband last month in Minnesota, then took off in their car.

They say Reiss has a gambling problem and after a stop a stop at an Iowa casino, she moved on to Fort Myers, Florida.

There she befriended her next alleged victim, Pamela Hutchinson. Police say it was a calculated moved to kill Hutchinson and steal her identity. Hutchinson was gunned down at her motel allegedly with the same gun Reiss used to kill her husband.

The grandmother is still on the run and could be in Texas.

The post Manhunt for Grandmother Accused of Two Murders Including Florida Woman appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Brother of Parkland Shooter Holds Q&A for Fans on Social Media Double Shooting Leaves One Dead in Fort Pierce Composite Sketch of Suspect Who Allegedly Threatened Stormy Daniels Unveiled Trump Hosts Japanese Prime Minister at Mar-a-Lago News You Need To Know In One Minute 4/17/18 Five FSU Students Plead Guilty to Misdemeanor Hazing in Student’s Death
Comments