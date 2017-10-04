Marilou Danley Sisters Speaking Out, Body Cam Video Released

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, booked his girlfriend Marilou Danley a flight to the Philippians just 2 weeks before the mass shooting that took place on Sunday. She arrived back into the US late Tuesday night and was escorted out by the FBI.

Marilou’s sisters sat down with reporters, and discussed how “She was sent away. She was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.” Danley was given a cheap ticket from Paddock and $100,000 dollars had been wired to the Philippians.

Forty-seven firearms were found among Paddock’s hotel suite, his home in Mesquite and a property in Nevada. “No-one can put the puzzles together. No one. Except Marilou. Because Steve is not here to talk anymore. Only Marilou can maybe help.” The sisters stated, “She is a good person and a gentle soul … a mother, grandmother, a sister, a friend.”

“We have a lot of questions, I can tell you that,” Las Vegas Undersheriff Kevin McMahill. Cameras were found in the hotel room hallway and Paddock’s hotel suite. Authorities think Paddock might have used them to watch for people approaching his hotel room. One camera looked out the peephole.

Her nephew Jordan Knights, said he met Paddock on a recent trip to Las Vegas. “Didn’t seem like the type of guy that could do that.” Mr. Knights told the Nine Network. Others remember Paddock as being extremely rude towards Ms. Danley. “It happened a lot,” Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of a local Starbucks coffee shop in the casino stated.

58 people were killed by the gunman, who then took his own life. Police body cam footage has been released.