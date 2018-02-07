Marlins Fire Mascot and Unveil 25th Anniversary Logo

The Marlins unveiled a logo celebrating their 25th anniversary at an event Tuesday with those who have had season tickets for that inaugural season in 1993.

The event, which included new owner Derek Jeter, was held at Marlins Park and included a chance to meet with Charlie Hough, who threw the first ever pitch in the history of what was then the Florida Marlins.

IT’S TEAL! No trace of the current look at all in the Miami #Marlins very retro, 25th anniversary logo (pic @donovanc7sports) Our post: https://t.co/9YK2hdvzV8 pic.twitter.com/o8B3qKXtTs — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 6, 2018

The team did confirm to the Miami Herald that they had indeed fired the man who plays their mascot Billy the Marlin ahead of Fan Day, set for this Saturday at Marlins Park. That unidentified man has been in the costume for the last 14 years.

