Martin County Deputies alert driver of Sinkhole
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 24, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Martin County Sheriff’s Office shutdown part of S Kanner Highway in Stuart, Florida after discovering a minor sinkhole.
Though the Sinkhole that sat in front of the Chamber of Commerce office doesn’t pose a threat at the moment nor caused significant damage, Deputies closed off part of the highway for precautionary measures.

Here is their tweet below.

 

The post Martin County Deputies alert driver of Sinkhole appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sarah Sanders under scrutiny for tweets Martin County Deputies alert drivers of Sinkhole New water adventures for West Palm Beach Investigation open on Summer Camp illness outbreak Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Join him on the Next Season of SNL Man Killed by Train in Lake Worth After Illegally Driving Around Railroad Crossing
Comments