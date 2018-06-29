Maxine Waters Cancels Events after Death Threats

Rep. Maxine Waters has had to cancel a pair of public events after she received a “very serious death threat,” according to officials.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” Waters said.

She said there was “one very serious death threat” made against her on Monday from a person in Texas, “which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were canceled this weekend.”

Do you think she regrets calling for the public shaming and confrontation of Trump supporters and associates? Is it fair to blame Trump for these threats?

