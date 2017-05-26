Memorial Day Is More Than Just A Grilling Holiday

Happy Memorial Day!! We hope that you are celebrating with family and friends. However, let’s don’t lose sight of what this day is about. It’s about those who have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we can remain free. It’s about the brave men and women who have lost their lives so that we can have the opportunity to have our family get togethers and barbecues! Please take a moment to honor those who have fallen. Raise glass, say a prayer or fly your flag…Or do all three! – WIRK Family

Favorite Food To Eat on Memorial Day Hamburgers

Hot Dogs

Chicken

Steak

Beer (Trust us...it's a food group in some areas) View Results