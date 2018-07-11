Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Accused of Shooting, Being Held At Corrections Center Where He Works

Officers were called to a home on Sultan Avenue in Opa-locka on Monday night regarding a shooting. According to the victim, Wendi Vasquez, her child’s father had shot her and fled the scene. According to the police report, Vasquez was lying in bed with another man when David Mercado,46, began knocking on her bedroom window and screamed, “Come out, you whore! I am going to kill you and him!”

Police said Mercado tried to shoot the man, but Vasquez got between the two men and she was shot in the chest. The other man grabbed his own gun and fired at Mercado. According to authorities, Mercado who was in his corrections officer uniform, was treated for a minor wound at Palmetto Hospital. Mercado was arrested on charges of burglary and attempted murder. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, which happens to be where he is employed.

