Mathew Lawrence Miller appeared in a Miami-Dade bond court a day after police say he stabbed two employees at a Publix supermarket after allegedly trying to steal a $7.99 salad.

Miller appeared before Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, Thursday afternoon where he began to laugh shortly after Glazer read the charges.

“It’s not funny; you could have killed the victim, said, Glazer.

Late Wednesday, Publix released an official statement regarding the incident saying,

“The safety of our associates and customers is paramount, and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation.”

Glazer ruled that Miller is no longer allowed to return to the Publix supermarket where the stabbing occurred and banned any contact with the victims.

The post Miami Man Stabs Publix Employees over $8 Salad appeared first on 850 WFTL.