Miami Police: Mother Stabs Toddler To Death, Attempts Suicide

A Miami mother is behind bars held without bond for stabbing her toddler in the neck and her boyfriend multiple times

before turning the knife on herself.

Nathaly Ramos, 22, is facing charges of second degree murder with a deadly weapon and attempted second degree murder.

Police say Ramos stabbed her two-year-old son on Sunday. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade Police says the boyfriend told them that his girlfriend had stabbed him multiple times while he slept.

He alleged that she then chased him around his home, armed with a knife and Taser.

He said he locked himself in a room until she left.

Ramos told police she admitted to stabbing her boyfriend then fleeing to her mother’s house where she stabbed her son in the throat before trying to kill herself.

Miami-Dade Police said Ramos had a knife in her hand at the hospital. It’s been confiscated as evidence.

Ramos was taken to a hospital for treatment before going to jail.

