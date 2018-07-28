Miami police officer kicks pregnant woman in stomach, forcing her to give birth
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM

Wednesday, Miami police were called around 8:30 a.m. after reports that a woman was having severe abdominal pain and contractions after being attacked by another woman.

Ambar Pacheco, an off-duty North Miami police officer, kicked a woman who was eight months pregnant, in the stomach resulting in her going into labor, officials say.

The 26-year-old admitted to attacking the woman, claiming the victim’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face.

Pacheco was immediately arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Maj. Richard Rand, a spokesperson for the North Miami Police Department, said that Pacheco had only been with the department less than a year and was “relieved of duty” pending an investigation.

The mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy following the attack both remain at the hospital.

The post Miami police officer kicks pregnant woman in stomach, forcing her to give birth appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PBC teen remains in coma following a crash involving a local deputy Local Police Officer Kicks Pregnant Woman Causing her to go into Labor Public Breastfeeding is Now Legal in all 50 States Papa John’s is being sued by Papa John School Inspector: PBC Asst. Principal Changed Students’ Grades Hundreds of Times BSO: Man Stabbed in Pompano Parking Dispute has Died
Comments