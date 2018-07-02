Miss South Florida Fair wins Miss Florida For First Time

For the the first time ever a Miss South Florida Fair titleholder has won the Miss Florida crown.

Here she is, your new Miss South Florida Fair Taylor Tyson @officiallytaylortyson ! Welcome to the Miss Florida Class of 2018 sister!

Had so much fun at the pageant and the fair tonight, definitely coming back before it’s done!! #missflorida #southfloridafair #classof2018 pic.twitter.com/SzcdkPSYEN — Miss Florida (@MissAmericaFL) January 14, 2018

Jupiter resident 23 yr old Taylor Tyson Miss South Florida Fair 2018, is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and a law student at Stetson University was crowned on Saturday night in Lakeland. She will represent Florida in the 2019 Miss America Pageant on September 9 in Atlantic City, competing for the title of Miss America and $55,000 in cash scholarships. Forty young women competed over five days in Lakeland for the title of Miss Florida.

