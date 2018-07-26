Missing baby confirmed found after two decades

An Arizona baby that went missing 24 years ago was found alive in Connecticut.

Aleacia Stancil was 9 months old when her mother left her with a friend claiming she needed a break for a bit.

Authorities state that the mother Toni Stancil, returned a couple days later but her friend and daughter were gone.

Aleacia was continuously bounced from person to person until finally in the hands with officers but they didn’t know the baby’s name.

Toni Stancil soon landed in jail and failed to report her daughters disappearance until a few months later, in which Aleacia was in Child Protective Services at the time.

Phoenix police never made a connection between the two cases.

Toni Stancil was murdered shortly after in 1995, which caused more hiccups in the investigation.

“Without that one and only witness, I’m very limited in how to proceed with the investigation,” Phoenix police Detective William Andersen said.

In 2014 is when a big break in the case occurred, but across the country in Connecticut.

Officials stated a woman showed up to a Connecticut hospital with no identification, the nurse found it odd the woman had no identification and searched for missing people in her age range.

One age progression photo stood out and the nurse contacted police who had the woman undergo DNA testing.

Three years later the tests confirmed it was in fact Aleacia Stancil who had been adopted and raised under a different name.

