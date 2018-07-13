Authorities in Thomasville, Georgia are reporting that a grandmother with ties to West Palm Beach and who was reported missing earlier this month, has been found dead.

70-year-old Deanna Shirey who lived in Palm Beach County from the 1980s to the early 2000s before moving to Georgia was found dead Friday.

According to the report, Shirey went missing on July 1st and two days later authorities found her vehicle abandoned in Tallahassee.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Robert Carter in connection with the case on July 8th, however, there was still no sign on Shirey until her body was found Friday.

Shirey leaves behind her children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who live between the states of Florida and Georgia.

Her family has since posted a thank you to the community for their effort in locating their loved one.

The post Missing Palm Beach County Grandmother Found Dead appeared first on 850 WFTL.