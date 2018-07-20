Mom Arrested After 2-Year-Old Daughter Tests Positive for STD and Meth
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

A 25-year old Missouri woman has been arrested and charged with with child abuse and endangerment after police say she admitted in an audio recording to seeing her 2-year-old girl raped repeatedly.

Annie Watson of Independence, Missouri, was reportedly seen in a recording made by her boyfriend saying she watched two men repeatedly rape her daughter.
She later recanted that statement, saying she lied at the time because she was physically intimidated.
Her 2-year-old girl tested positive for chlamydia and had meth in her system, according to court documents.

The post Mom Arrested After 2-Year-Old Daughter Tests Positive for STD and Meth appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Broward Man Stabbed over Handicap Parking Space BSO: Man With Distinctive Beard Steals $740 Worth of Razors VIDEO: 13 Dead Four Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake NFL Says “Hold On” After Dolphins Announce Punishment for Anthem Protesters VIDEO: Eleven Dead Five Missing After Duck Boat Sinks in Missouri Lake 10-year-old Delray Beach Boy Shot in Drive-By Feud
Comments