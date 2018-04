More ACM’s collaborations have been announced, and they’re taking us back to 1993!

Blake Shelton is teaming up with buddy Toby Keith on a Keith classic, Jon Pardi joins Alan Jackson for one of his, and Kelly Clarkson hits the stage with her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire.

Reba hosts the 2018 ACM Awards this Sunday (April 15) live from Las Vegas at 8PM ET on CBS

