Morgan Evans’ “Day Drunk” Video Was Filmed By Him & Wife Kelsea Ballerini By Moriah Donovan | Jul 1, 2018 @ 9:55 AM These two are so in love and having a TON of Fun! You can see it clear as day in Morgan Evans’ “Day Drunk” video. The video features clips of him and wife Kelsea Ballerini while vacationing in Hawaii. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Guess Not ALL Guys Like to Set Off Fireworks, Just Ask Brett Young David Nail Is Dropping Solo Artist “Title” Forms Band ‘David Nail And The Well Ravens’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Worked For His Dad… But He Got Fired ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Likely To Guest Star In Series Prequel ‘Better Call Saul’ Randy Houser’s “What Whiskey Does” Is First NEW Music In TWO Years These Celebrities Spent Their FIRST Paychecks On Cars, Shoes, and… A Large Box Of Candy?