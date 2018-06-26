Mother of Slain Parkland Victim gets Role as School Safety Director

The mother of one of the victims from Stoneman Douglas high school will now be stepping into a new role providing safety for students.

April Schentrup a former elementary school principal at Pembroke Pines Elementary School will be changing roles this upcoming school year to her new gig as Director of School Safety and Security.

Schentrup has been an advocate for student safety since her 16-year-old daughter, Carmen’s untimely death during the Stoneman Douglas shooting on February 14th.

Her role will include implementing new policies and procedures to keep students safe.

