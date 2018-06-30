Mother shoots man her teenage daughter met through video game

Troy George Skinner, 25, allegedly traveled 8,500 miles from New Zealand and attempted to break into the Richmond, Virginia, home of a 14-year-old girl he met through a messaging app, according to officials.

Last Friday, Skinner was shot by the teenager’s mother after breaking a glass door in an attempt to enter the family home, according to Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew.

Skinner reportedly met the teen while playing video games online, and they became in contact through Discord, a chat app for gamers.

However, the teen did not want to meet Skinner in person, said officials.

Additionally, the teen cut communication with Skinner because she no longer wished to stay in contact with him.

The 25-year-old still took it upon himself to make the long journey flying from New Zealand to Australia to Los Angeles to Washington D.C. and finally riding a Greyhound bus to Richmond, Va.

The teen’s mother was reportedly unaware of the cyber-relationship, and when she saw Skinner trying to enter her home, she warned him several times she had a gun, before firing.

He had a knife, duct tape, and pepper spray at the time of the shooting.

Skinner was struck in the neck and remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

He faces multiple charges and will be tried in the U.S.

