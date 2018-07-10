MSD High School Safety Commission Meets at BB&T in Sunrise
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission which is a state panel investigating the Parkland massacre is holding three days of meetings at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, starting today.

The MSD School Safety Commission includes parents of student victims and legislators, plus education, law enforcement and mental health officials.
One topic of discussion is expected to be Broward County Schools’ controversial PROMISE program.

The commission is also scheduled to talk about how schools assess threats, as well as mental health programs, gun laws, and emergency dispatch systems.

Meeting Agenda here.

The post MSD High School Safety Commission Meets at BB&T in Sunrise appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parkland Shooter’s Mom Allowed Him to Purchase Guns Despite Warnings Spider-like Spacecraft to Land on the Moon Next Year New SCOTUS Nominee’s Ties to South Florida TSA: Python Found in Woman’s Checked Bag at MIA Thai Cave Rescue Complete, 12 Boys and Coach Safe Wellington College Student Stuck in Haiti Amid Violence
Comments