Mueller probe looking into President Trump’s tweets, says NYT

President Trump has used the social media platform Twitter to communicate his thoughts on a daily basis.

The President’s Tweets which often make headlines are now coming into play for the Robert Mueller investigation, according to The New York Times.

Mueller is looking into Trump’s Tweets in a possible obstruction case.

Specifically, Robert S. Mueller III is looking into whether the President’s the actions on Twitter “add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials.”

