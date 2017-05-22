Multiple Deaths Reported Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

Police in Manchester, England are reporting ‘a number of confirmed casualties and others injured’ after an apparent explosion during a performance by pop artist Ariana Grande. Video posted by a concertgoer on Twitter shows people fleeing the arena in the aftermath of the incident. The explosion reportedly occurred near the back of the arena according to a witness following the final song of the concert. While an official with the U.K government said the explosion may have occurred near the box office. Initial reports from media sources and law enforcement point to at least 19 dead and 50 injured. A spokesman for the singers record label said the pop singer is “okay.” This is a developing story… Click here for more details.