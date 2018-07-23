Multiple People Injured in Toronto Mass Shooting
By 850 WFTL
Jul 23, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

Police in Toronto say a gunman and one other person have lost their lives following a mass shooting.
It happened in the eastern Toronto neighborhood of Greektown last night where one person was killed and 13 others are in the hospital.
Police Chief Mark Saunders said the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, exchanged gunfire with police before he died.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but investigators haven’t ruled out terrorism.

