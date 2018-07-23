Multiple People Injured in Toronto Mass Shooting

Police in Toronto say a gunman and one other person have lost their lives following a mass shooting.

It happened in the eastern Toronto neighborhood of Greektown last night where one person was killed and 13 others are in the hospital.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, exchanged gunfire with police before he died.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but investigators haven’t ruled out terrorism.

The moment the gunman fires into a restaurant in Toronto. One person was killed and 14 people were injured in the mass shooting. Follow the story as it develops: https://t.co/GLXiBrH72H pic.twitter.com/xFHHzy3egn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 23, 2018

