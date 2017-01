There are reports that as many as nine people have been shot at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The shooting happened about 1:00 this afternoon in the taxi area between terminals 2 and 3. NBC News is reporting that one person is dead and the shooter is in custody. It appears the airport is being evacuated in areas.

Travelers are advised to contact their airlines before going to the airport

