Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently responding to a multiple vehicle accident that left several lanes blocked on I-95.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of the interstate near 6th Avenue.

According to the report, the accident involves a pickup truck and two tractor trailers.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

