Multiple Vehicle Rollover after Boca Police Chase Armed Robbers
Jul 23, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

Boca Raton police pursued some armed robbers in a high speed chase that ended up in a multi-vehicle rollover accident on West Palmetto Park Road.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, according to police.

According to police they deployed stop-sticks in the middle of the road causing the getaway vehicle to lose control and hit two other cars.
Police say the armed robbery suspects were apprehended at the accident scene located at W Palmetto Park Road and NW 12 Avenue.
The robbery occurred to an individual inside of a lobby of a building located at 980 North Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton, according to officers at the scene.


As a result, the get-away car hit two other cars causing a multi-vehicle accident.
At least seven people were transported to the hospital as trauma patients.
Police say the patients were seriously injured and rushed to Delray Medical Center. Crews had to extricate two people.

