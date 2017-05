Most would think the inspiration behind Kelsea Ballerini’s hit “Yeah boy” would be her fiance Morgan Evans, but even if you spent all day guessing you’d never figure it out! That is until now, the singer tells Taste of Country the real guy behind the song.

“I went into this write and I had that commercial … in my head,” she says, reenacting it. “We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy!’” READ MORE