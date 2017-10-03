Never Been A Better Time to Hear this Song Maren Morris Wrote “Dear Hate”

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time,” Morris wrote in the Instagram post debuting “Dear Hate.” “Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for. Here is Dear Hate. Any cent I see from this I’m donating to the Music City Cares Fund.”Help victims of the Las Vegas Concert Shooting by donating to Music City Cares: http://t.cfmt.org/MusicCityCares