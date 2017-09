It took you long enough Crayola, but well worth the 5 month wait! Back in March, Crayola announced they were getting rid of one of their 24 core crayons (dandelion) and replacing it with a blue crayon, fast forward to July, when voting began on five possible names. And finally on Sept. 14th, they hosted a livestream on Facebook where they announced the name is . . . “Bluetiful.” Well that was worth it.