It all started with a Tweet.

Chris Young is a fan of the new “Jumanji” movie, so much that he tweeted about how “insanely good” it was, well the Rock was very appreciative of the complement and re-Tweeted a thank you, adding that Chris’s “The Man I Want To Be” helped him through some rough times.

And things escalated quickly when The Rock suggested they drink tequila… Chris circled back to say he’d love to, and that the Don Julio is on him.