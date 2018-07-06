New Movies Out Today: “Ant-Man And The Wasp” Vs. “The First Purge”
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 6:55 PM

Two new movies will go head-to-head in theaters today, one is a sequel and the other a prequel.

Both movie have been gaining hype, for different reasons though.

Ant-Man And The Wasp is the sequel picking up after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”.

As for The First Purge, a prequel to the series, where a new political party offers $5,000 to anyone who’ll stay on Staten Island while they conduct the social experiment.

Other movies, limited releases, include a Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney“… and a satire, Sorry to Bother You“.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Raelynn Shares NEW Song “Camo” Inspired By Military Wife Jaguars Running Back Pays LSU Senior’s Tuition After She Launches GoFundMe Campaign It’s National Fried Chicken Day! Fun Facts About The Delicious Food Komen South Florida® Seeking Nominations For 2019 Warriors In Pink FGL Release Lyric Video For “Talk You Out Of It” Song of the Week- Let Them Glove You
Comments