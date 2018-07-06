New Movies Out Today: “Ant-Man And The Wasp” Vs. “The First Purge”

Two new movies will go head-to-head in theaters today, one is a sequel and the other a prequel.

Both movie have been gaining hype, for different reasons though.

Ant-Man And The Wasp is the sequel picking up after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”.

As for The First Purge, a prequel to the series, where a new political party offers $5,000 to anyone who’ll stay on Staten Island while they conduct the social experiment.

Other movies, limited releases, include a Whitney Houston documentary, “Whitney“… and a satire, “Sorry to Bother You“.